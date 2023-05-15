Trooper: Driver dead after truck hits deer and crashes into tree in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a driver is dead after the truck they were driving hit a deer in Lee County.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said on Sunday, May 14, around 9:24 p.m., a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling south on South Carolina Highway 341 when the truck struck a deer, then drove off the right side of the road, crashing into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene according to troopers, and more information will be added to this story when it is available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

