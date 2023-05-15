SkyView
Sumter man sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

Officials said an investigation into Singer began in July 2017
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday, May 11, for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a Sumter County jury found Ricky Leroy Singer guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

Officials said an investigation into Singer began in July 2017, when Investigator Kevin Atkins with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office identified a user of a file-sharing network was making files of child sexual abuse material available.

The investigation showed that the user was located at a residence in Sumter County, belonging to Singer.

A search warrant was executed at Singer’s residence. Singer was arrested after an on-scene inspection of his computer located additional files of child sexual abuse material, officials stated.

Investigator David Grubbs with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office conducted a forensic examination of Singer’s computer and located additional information that showed that Singer was responsible for the child sexual abuse material.

In addition to his six-year sentence, Singer will have to register as a sex offender upon his release, officials said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stephen Ryan.

