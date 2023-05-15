Sumter man sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday, May 11, for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a Sumter County jury found Ricky Leroy Singer guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

Officials said an investigation into Singer began in July 2017, when Investigator Kevin Atkins with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office identified a user of a file-sharing network was making files of child sexual abuse material available.

The investigation showed that the user was located at a residence in Sumter County, belonging to Singer.

A search warrant was executed at Singer’s residence. Singer was arrested after an on-scene inspection of his computer located additional files of child sexual abuse material, officials stated.

Investigator David Grubbs with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office conducted a forensic examination of Singer’s computer and located additional information that showed that Singer was responsible for the child sexual abuse material.

In addition to his six-year sentence, Singer will have to register as a sex offender upon his release, officials said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stephen Ryan.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.