South Carolina’s Raven Johnson selected for U.S.A. AmeriCup team

Hollywood Johnson will represent the U.S.A. this summer.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It has been a busy offseason for South Carolina Women’s basketball point guard Raven Johnson.

After being selected as one of a talented group of athletes to participate in WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum’s ‘Dawg Class’ skills camp, she has been named a member of the U.S.A. AmeriCup team.

U.S.A. basketball made the announcement on Sunday, May 14, Johnson was one of eight players selected for the team.

Johnson was one of 22 players invited to AmeriCup team trials. USA Basketball trimmed that group Sunday.

In her past year as a Gamecock, Johnson averaged 4.2 points, 3.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while splitting time with graduate transfer Kierra Fletcher as she worked back to full strength from an ACL injury.

The AmeriCup tournament will be played July 1-9 in Mexico.

The eight players named to the USA team are Johnson, Lauren Betts (UCLA), Rickea Jackson (Tennessee), Rayah Marshall (Southern Cal), Charisma Osborne (UCLA), Laila Phelia (Michigan), Angel Reese (LSU), Jewel Spear (Tennessee).

Camden native Joyce Edwards as well as South Carolina’s Talaysia Cooper and Chloe Kitts were invited to the U19 team trials. The 12-player team is expected to be announced Monday, May 15.

