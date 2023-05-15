SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Search for possible drowning teen at state park believed to be recovery effort

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possible teenage drowning victim at Givhans Ferry State Park, but they say the search is most likely a
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Johnson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possible teenage drowning victim at Givhans Ferry State Park, but they say the search is most likely a recovery effort.

Deputies say the call came in at 2:52 p.m. for a 17 or 18-year-old who was towards the middle of the Edisto River.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Rick Carson says three boats and divers were searching for the teen Sunday night. However, with storms coming, Carson says they might have to hold the search until Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office has a plan if a body is not recovered Sunday night, according to Carson.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is assisting, as well as Dorchester County Fire and Rescue and Colleton County Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a Richland County Shooting
Deputies: Victim dead after shooting in Richland County
Scooterist dead after moped collides with tree in Lexington County.
One dead after moped crashes into tree in Lexington County
The Marra family wants to spread awareness about this rare disease but at the same time could...
Sumter County Infant diagnosed with rare neurological disorder, family spreads awareness
One man died after a crash in Lexington County.
Driver dead after Lexington County car crash, troopers investigating
Parental leave bill becomes law in South Carolina.
Governor Henry McMaster signs parental leave bill into law