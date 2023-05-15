SkyView
Police investigating after woman dies following shooting in Columbia

By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports officers are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead.

Investigators said the shooting happened on the 2500 block of Orr Street just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident according to officers. If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers or call 888-CRIMESC.

