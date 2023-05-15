New details on deadly car crash that killed a mother of five

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - A 6-year-old remains in critical condition while relatives plan for the burial of his mother.

The Harrell family says they’re asking for prayers to get through this week’s funeral which will be followed by months of physical therapy for the children.

Nicola Diane Harrell, 31, was traveling with her mother, four of her five children, and her niece when their car was involved in a pile-up last Tuesday.

Harrell died in the intersection of North Beltline and Trenholm Road, while the remaining passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to the family, all four of Harrell’s kids have different injuries ranging anywhere from broke legs to a fractured skull.

Three of the children have since been discharged, including 8-year-old Alex Harrell who says he’s excited to once again play Roblox.

The kid’s father, Draton Harrell, had not yet told him about their mother.

“I’m fighting. Due to the loss of my wife, I’m fighting that and taking care of my boys at the same time. And everyone you talk to, everyone you communicate with, you want to cry. Heart starts racing, tears start rolling. They want to come out now just talking to you, and I’m holding that in. I’m doing my best. I’m doing my best,” said Draton.

The child remains in a medically induced coma where more surgery is anticipated, said Draton.

