Lexington police arrest driver on DUI suspicion, carrying concealed handgun

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and carrying a concealed handgun.

Police investigated a motorcycle crash around 10 p.m. Sunday that shut down the inbound lane of South Lake Drive at Interstate 20.

Lexington Police Department (LPD) said the crashed happened when the driver lost control of his motorcycle.

No other cars were involved. Police haven’t released the name of the driver yet.

The lane has since reopened and the crashed is cleared from the roadway, according to a tweet from an LPD spokesperson.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

