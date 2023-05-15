Lexington police arrest driver on DUI suspicion, carrying concealed handgun

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and carrying a concealed handgun.

Police investigated a motorcycle crash around 10 p.m. Sunday that shut down the inbound lane of South Lake Drive at Interstate 20.

TRAFFIC UPDATE - All lanes of South Lake Drive/SC-6 at I-20 have reopened and the collision has been cleared from the roadway.



The wreck was caused by a driver who lost control of his motorcycle. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI and for carrying a concealed handgun. pic.twitter.com/rUUhgCrcvg — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 15, 2023

Lexington Police Department (LPD) said the crashed happened when the driver lost control of his motorcycle.

No other cars were involved. Police haven’t released the name of the driver yet.

The lane has since reopened and the crashed is cleared from the roadway, according to a tweet from an LPD spokesperson.

