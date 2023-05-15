Lexington County man accused distributing child sexual abuse materials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Chapin man on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials said Caleb Matthew Dawkins, distributed files of child sexual abuse material. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators, along with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Dawkins on Monday, May 8.

Wilson is charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

