Lexington County man accused distributing child sexual abuse materials

Lexington County man arrested in connection with sex crimes against children.
Lexington County man arrested in connection with sex crimes against children.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Chapin man on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials said Caleb Matthew Dawkins, distributed files of child sexual abuse material. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators, along with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Dawkins on Monday, May 8.

Wilson is charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

