SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lakewood High School coach charged, accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Peter Rodrick Calhoun, Jr., 57, was placed in custody on Friday and charged with sexual battery.
Peter Rodrick Calhoun, Jr., 57, was placed in custody on Friday and charged with sexual battery.(Sumter Police Department (SPD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Lakewood High School coach is charged after being accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Peter Rodrick Calhoun, Jr., 57, was placed in custody on Friday and charged with sexual battery.

Officers began an investigation in early May after Sumter Police Department (SPD) said they responded to an indecent exposure call in the city involving Calhoun and a female later identified as a student.

According to SPD, the investigation revealed multiple encounters between the coach and student off of school property.

Police said details regarding the case are not being released to protect the victim’s identity.

The investigation is ongoing, SPD states.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a Richland County Shooting
Deputies: Victim dead after shooting in Richland County
Scooterist dead after moped collides with tree in Lexington County.
One dead after moped crashes into tree in Lexington County
The Marra family wants to spread awareness about this rare disease but at the same time could...
Sumter County Infant diagnosed with rare neurological disorder, family spreads awareness
One man died after a crash in Lexington County.
Driver dead after Lexington County car crash, troopers investigating
Parental leave bill becomes law in South Carolina.
Governor Henry McMaster signs parental leave bill into law

Latest News

SC Athletic Hall of Fame logo
South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame to honor Hootie and the Blowfish, Dawn Staley
Body cam footage from Deputy Ramirez.
Body Cam footage of Samantha Ramirez
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper: Driver dead after truck hits deer and crashes into tree in Lee County
Lexington County man arrested in connection with sex crimes against children.
Lexington County man accused distributing child sexual abuse materials