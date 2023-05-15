Lakewood High School coach charged, accused of inappropriate relationship with student

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Lakewood High School coach is charged after being accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Peter Rodrick Calhoun, Jr., 57, was placed in custody on Friday and charged with sexual battery.

Officers began an investigation in early May after Sumter Police Department (SPD) said they responded to an indecent exposure call in the city involving Calhoun and a female later identified as a student.

According to SPD, the investigation revealed multiple encounters between the coach and student off of school property.

Police said details regarding the case are not being released to protect the victim’s identity.

The investigation is ongoing, SPD states.

