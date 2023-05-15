SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Incident report reveals details around fights at A.C. Flora High School

Authorities said the fights that happened on May 11 spurred from an ongoing argument between...
Authorities said the fights that happened on May 11 spurred from an ongoing argument between two girls.(Russ Congdon)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) released the incident report involving fights at A.C. Flora High School that led to five students being arrested.

Authorities said the fights that happened on May 11 spurred from an ongoing argument between two girls.

The report said video shows one teenager hitting another in the face with a closed fist that led to a physical fight and “major disruption with the entire first lunch at school.”

The deputy in the incident report said they tried to take one teen from another building, while the assistant principal took the other teen in a different direction. However, this didn’t work because “the whole first lunch was running behind her,” which caused a stampede

“There were students getting ran over and stepped on as they all ran into the building in the front of the school,” the incident report said.

The deputy also said she was the only adult there as students ran from the cafeteria and out of class to watch the fight.

In order to gain order and control, the principal called for lunch to be canceled seven minutes early and for no students to be let out of class for any reason, the report added.

The report also stated a parent came to school the day before the fight with a text message that said, “When I see you on Thursday I am going to slap you,” followed by threatening text messages sent to their daughter with explicit language.

The reason for the initial text message isn’t clear from the incident report.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a Richland County Shooting
Deputies: Victim dead after shooting in Richland County
Scooterist dead after moped collides with tree in Lexington County.
One dead after moped crashes into tree in Lexington County
The Marra family wants to spread awareness about this rare disease but at the same time could...
Sumter County Infant diagnosed with rare neurological disorder, family spreads awareness
Desiree Nicole Shaw has been found safe.
Missing Georgia woman found safe in Bamberg County
One man died after a crash in Lexington County.
Driver dead after Lexington County car crash, troopers investigating

Latest News

Columbia Water is working on a series of projects to improve the city’s drainage infrastructure.
Columbia Water turns to mother nature to help clean & drain stormwater
Deputies say the call came in at 2:52 p.m. for a 17 or 18-year-old who was towards the middle...
Body of missing swimmer, 18, recovered near state park, deputies confirm
University of South Carolina set to invest over $10 million in institutes to address state’s...
University of South Carolina set to invest over $10 million in institutes to address state’s biggest
Richland County deputies remember their fallen in honor of National Police Week
Richland County deputies remember their fallen in honor of National Police Week
Richland County deputies remember their fallen in honor of National Police Week
Richland County deputies remember their fallen in honor of National Police Week