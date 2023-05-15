Incident report reveals details around fights at A.C. Flora High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) released the incident report involving fights at A.C. Flora High School that led to five students being arrested.

Authorities said the fights that happened on May 11 spurred from an ongoing argument between two girls.

The report said video shows one teenager hitting another in the face with a closed fist that led to a physical fight and “major disruption with the entire first lunch at school.”

The deputy in the incident report said they tried to take one teen from another building, while the assistant principal took the other teen in a different direction. However, this didn’t work because “the whole first lunch was running behind her,” which caused a stampede

“There were students getting ran over and stepped on as they all ran into the building in the front of the school,” the incident report said.

The deputy also said she was the only adult there as students ran from the cafeteria and out of class to watch the fight.

In order to gain order and control, the principal called for lunch to be canceled seven minutes early and for no students to be let out of class for any reason, the report added.

The report also stated a parent came to school the day before the fight with a text message that said, “When I see you on Thursday I am going to slap you,” followed by threatening text messages sent to their daughter with explicit language.

The reason for the initial text message isn’t clear from the incident report.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.