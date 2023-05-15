SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

The growing sport of Pickleball is taking over one Columbia club

By Marcus Flowers and Ty Wilson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia club is adding new courts to meet the demand for the rapidly growing game of pickleball.

The WildeWood Club is adding six new courts to meet the popularity of the rising game.

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, players use rackets and plastic balls with holes to play. The game is a perfect mixture of strategy, skill, and precision.

An emergency physician says the sport helps people stimulate spine movement making it healthier for the body.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a Richland County Shooting
Deputies: Victim dead after shooting in Richland County
Scooterist dead after moped collides with tree in Lexington County.
One dead after moped crashes into tree in Lexington County
The Marra family wants to spread awareness about this rare disease but at the same time could...
Sumter County Infant diagnosed with rare neurological disorder, family spreads awareness
One man died after a crash in Lexington County.
Driver dead after Lexington County car crash, troopers investigating
Parental leave bill becomes law in South Carolina.
Governor Henry McMaster signs parental leave bill into law

Latest News

Soulja Boy stopping in Columbia on latest tour
Soulja Boy to bring pretty boy swag to Columbia’s The Senate
Law enforcement torch run for Special Olympics
“Let the Games Begin!” : Special Olympics kick off at Fort Jackson
Law enforcement torch run for Special Olympics
Law enforcement torch run for Special Olympics
Great Voices: From Broadway to Opera
The Palmetto Opera presents a concert of Great Voices: From Broadway to Opera