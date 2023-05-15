The growing sport of Pickleball is taking over one Columbia club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia club is adding new courts to meet the demand for the rapidly growing game of pickleball.

The WildeWood Club is adding six new courts to meet the popularity of the rising game.

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, players use rackets and plastic balls with holes to play. The game is a perfect mixture of strategy, skill, and precision.

An emergency physician says the sport helps people stimulate spine movement making it healthier for the body.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.