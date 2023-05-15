FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storm chances into the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our Monday is looking mainly dry & pleasant with spotty storm chances into the week.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Not as hot today with most highs pushing to the lower 80s. More sun will be present into the afternoon.

We heat back up tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with a few showers & storms possible late in the evening.

Isolated storm chances work to pop up again as we push later into Wednesday afternoon as well.

Thursday is looking a bit drier and cooler with highs back to the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Good morning everyone! For today you can give the fans and A/C a little bit of a break for the afternoon, as it won’t be quite, as highs take a step back to the lower 80s for today. Humidity will also hold off a bit, until it works to spike again into Tuesday.

WIS (WIS)

We will heat back up tomorrow. with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s, leading to a few isolated showers & storms late into the day.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Our best chance for showers will be Tuesday evening as a weak disturbance moves over the Midlands.

Wednesday will be a typical May day with highs in the mid 80s, and isolated showers and storms later again.

We cool off again on Thursday as a northerly flow develops, holding highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: More early clouds with sun breaking through into the afternoon. Highs mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers and storms possible late into the day.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a few PM showers and storms around.. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Not as hot with highs in the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday: A good deal of sun with stray showers possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.