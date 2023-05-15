Fire rips through Columbia apartment, leaves three displaced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire ripped through a Columbia apartment and left multiple people without a home.

Columbia-Richland fire crews were called out to an apartment building on South Beltine Boulevard around 1 p.m on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

The fire was coming from a rear bedroom and the flames were quickly put out.

No injuries were reported but three people were left displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

