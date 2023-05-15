Columbia Water turns to mother nature to help clean & drain stormwater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It could be a trickle, or it could be a flood, but stormwater is not a rare sight in Columbia.

Columbia Water is working on a series of projects to improve the city’s drainage infrastructure. The latest project to come up for funding relies on natural cleaning to help improve Columbia’s water supply.

On Tuesday, the Columbia City Council is expected to approve a resolution that would greenlight $1.2 million of ARPA funds to pair with $200 thousand city funds for bioretention cells along Marion Street.

The cells are effectively drainage which looks like landscaping. Stormwater flows through the soil and vegetation, before being dumped into the sewer system.

Assistant City Manager Clint Shealy said the process helps clean Columbia’s water of chemicals before it’s treated by Columbia Water.

“When you have a high-intensity rain event, you’re washing the street if you will. It’s a natural washing of the street. You may get bacteria, oils, and greases and those sorts of things in that first flush,” he said.

Columbia already uses a bio-retention system on nearby Richland Street. A waterway paved by stones flows to a sewer while lined with vegetation.

On Marion Street, tentatively six bioretention cells would line the side of the road between Elmwood Avenue and Laurel Street. The project is still in its design phase and Shealy said the city would work with any neighbors who have concerns about potential impacts on parking.

The project is right next to the Cottontown Bellevue neighborhood, which has struggled with flooding in the past. Shealy said the project is expected to provide a “slight” improvement to the flooding in the area.

“Anything that would affect stormwater run-off would be welcome news,” Cottontown Bellevue Historic District Neighborhood Association President Denise Wellman said.

“We’re concerned about the absence of trees that are now allowed in some development projects. Concrete is one our worst problems, but we need greenspace, it’s the best way to control stormwater run-off.”

The city council is meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

