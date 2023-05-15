SkyView
Calhoun Couty deputies seeking the public’s help locating missing teenager

Deputies said 16-year-old Alexis Cyr was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, and Crocs.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager last seen Saturday at 11:00 p.m.

There’s a possibility Cyr is staying in the West Columbia/ Pine Ridge area, deputies stated.

Deputies added they believe there is a chance Cyr is in danger due to being a young teenage girl.

Anyone with information on Cyr’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

