Calhoun Couty deputies seeking the public’s help locating missing teenager

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager last seen Saturday at 11:00 p.m.

Deputies said 16-year-old Alexis Cyr was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, and Crocs.

There’s a possibility Cyr is staying in the West Columbia/ Pine Ridge area, deputies stated.

Deputies added they believe there is a chance Cyr is in danger due to being a young teenage girl.

Anyone with information on Cyr’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.