Batesburg-Leesville police searching for missing Georgia woman

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a missing woman.

Officers say Darien, Georgia native, 26-year-old Desiree Nicole Shaw, was in town for the weekend to celebrate the South Carolina Poultry Festival.

Shaw’s sister believes Desiree was last seen on Friday, May 12, leaving Mel’s Bar on 343 E. Church Street heading towards her camper community in the lot next door when an unidentified man approached her.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Desiree, you are encouraged to contact Detective Watson at The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department.

