SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Angry neighbor accused of driving off with boy after doorbell prank

Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of...
Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment.(Source: WDJT via CNN)
By WDJT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WDJT) - A Wisconsin man could face criminal charges after he allegedly pulled a boy into his car and threatened him after he played a game of ding-dong ditch.

A boy called 911 around 8:15 p.m. last Friday saying a man took his friend after he and three other boys, ages 12 and 13, played ding-dong ditch, a prank that involves ringing someone’s doorbell and running away.

Police say one neighbor got so upset by the prank that he threatened the boys and drove off with one of them.

Dispatch audio describes the search for the missing boy, saying the report indicated the victim was “grabbed by his arm and pulled into a black vehicle.”

“He said that the male said, ‘I’m going to f---ing kick your butt if you do that again’ before he got out and grabbed the friend,” the dispatch audio said.

According to the audio, the boy told police that the neighbor said he was going to take his friend home to his parents or to the police department.

Police later found the suspect and the boy in a supermarket parking lot.

Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment.

Police say it’s important for parents to know what their kids are doing and to understand the seriousness of causing a disturbance like this. As innocent as it may seem, childhood pranks can get out of hand and escalate rapidly.

Copyright 2023 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a Richland County Shooting
Deputies: Victim dead after shooting in Richland County
Scooterist dead after moped collides with tree in Lexington County.
One dead after moped crashes into tree in Lexington County
The Marra family wants to spread awareness about this rare disease but at the same time could...
Sumter County Infant diagnosed with rare neurological disorder, family spreads awareness
One man died after a crash in Lexington County.
Driver dead after Lexington County car crash, troopers investigating
Parental leave bill becomes law in South Carolina.
Governor Henry McMaster signs parental leave bill into law

Latest News

One dies after moped crashes into tree in Lexington County.
Lexington County fatal moped crash
Police investigating fatal Columbia shooting.
Police investigating after woman dies following shooting in Columbia
The United States continues to edge closer to its legal borrowing authority with no agreement...
Recession concerns grow as debt limit deadline looms
The family believes the signs are working to cut down the gunfire near their home. They say...
Family puts up ‘stop shooting’ signs after bullet flies in boys’ window