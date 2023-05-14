SkyView
One dead after moped crashes into tree in Lexington County

Scooterist dead after moped collides with tree in Lexington County.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) report a scooterist is dead after the moped they were operating crashed into a tree.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says around 8:23 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, a scooterist was riding a 2022 Tian moped on Windsor Park Drive about one mile north of Lexington when the driver lost control of the moped and crashed into a tree.

According to troopers, the scooterist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

