FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Looking dry and hot for Mother’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mother’s Day looks to be a repeat of Saturday which means more heat and humid under a mix of sun and clouds with just a 20% of a couple stray showers this afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Mother’s day will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies and just a couple stray showers are possible.

The dry, hot and muggy pattern will continue to start the work week with rain chances staying near 20% Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances go up towards the end of the week as a Gulf Low tries to sends us some additional moisture.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

The dry weather looks to continue for our Mother’s Day which is good news for those outdoor events to celebrate Mom today but it will be hot with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances are just 20% for a couple stray showers this afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

The dry pattern looks to continue into the work week with rain chances staying at just 20% for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s.

WIS (WIS)

The reason we are stuck in this dry pattern is that if you remember from your grade school science class on the water cycle rain begins with evaporation of water from the ground. When we are just so dry right now their is not enough moisture to evaporate out of the ground to produce rain. This is why once a drought starts it’s hard for rain until a major system brings a large enough moisture to the rain to overcome the dry conditions.

WIS (WIS)

We might finally get that additional moisture in the form of a Gulf Low which should head our way towards the end of the week ramping up rain chances to 40% for Thursday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Mother’s Day: Hot with high in the mid 80s. A stray PM shower or storm is possible. Rain chance is at 20%.

Monday: Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a few PM showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Rain chance about 30%.

Thursday: Times of afternoon showers and storms. Rain chance about 40%. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.