Soulja Boy to bring pretty boy swag to Columbia’s The Senate

Soulja Boy stopping in Columbia on latest tour
Soulja Boy stopping in Columbia on latest tour
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soulja ‘Big Draco’ Boy is going on a world tour and is bringing the Soulja World Tour to The Senate in Columbia.

The SouljaWorldTour
The SouljaWorldTour(Soulja Boy)

The multiplatinum recording artist will be performing at the iconic venue on September 9, 2023.

General admission tickets are on sale now for $30 and you can purchase a meet-and-greet package with the rapper for $119.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

