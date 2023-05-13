Soulja Boy to bring pretty boy swag to Columbia’s The Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soulja ‘Big Draco’ Boy is going on a world tour and is bringing the Soulja World Tour to The Senate in Columbia.

The SouljaWorldTour (Soulja Boy)

The multiplatinum recording artist will be performing at the iconic venue on September 9, 2023.

General admission tickets are on sale now for $30 and you can purchase a meet-and-greet package with the rapper for $119.

