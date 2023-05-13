SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Governor Henry McMaster signs parental leave bill into law

The law guarantees public education employees and staff up to six weeks of paid leave
Parental leave bill becomes law in South Carolina.
Parental leave bill becomes law in South Carolina.(Storyblocks)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill that would guarantee paid parental leave for public school teachers in South Carolina when they welcome a new child via birth has officially been signed into law.

Governor Henry McMaster signed the law on Friday and it will become effective starting June 26.

With the bill signed, South Carolina becomes the first state in the southeast to guarantee public school employees statewide, including teachers, receive paid leave for up to six weeks when they welcome a new child.

Lawmakers said the law would boost South Carolina’s efforts to recruit and retain teachers at a time the state’s educator shortage is growing.

When the bill passed the House, the Parent Teacher Student Association issued the following statement:

This commitment is critically important in light of our state’s persistent and growing educator shortages. Given the scope of these shortages, the passage of H. 3908 should rightly be viewed as an important policy action, but it also cannot be allowed to stand as the only policy action to enhance educator recruitment and retention efforts in our state. More work remains for state and local leaders to ensure that every classroom in this state is staffed by the highly qualified educator that the students of South Carolina need and deserve...

Read their full statement below.

Sample HTML block

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people hurt in Forest Acres car chase that ended in a crash
19-year-old woman arrested after chase across Richland County
Teal Hope Leviner (Left) and William Lemoin Armstrong II (Right) were arrested after a chase in...
Two arrested after leading deputies on chase in Sumter County
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Collision on Interstate 26 causing delays, drivers advised to use caution.
First Alert Traffic: Lane reopens on I-26 westbound after crash
David Butler (left), Keith Morris (middle), and Brian Butler (right) are all accused of taking...
Breakup gone wrong, three Sumter County men arrested

Latest News

State lawmakers to return to Columbia next week
State lawmakers to return to Columbia next week
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order to call the General Assembly back for a special...
McMaster issues executive order calling lawmakers back for special session to tackle abortion, other priorities
Thomas Andrews -left (elected mayor 2023), Ryan Newton (middle) and Stephen Oliver (right) will...
Fresh faces, and one familiar one, promise generational change for Forest Acres’ future
2023 Legislative session ends today
2023 Legislative session ends today