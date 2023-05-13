FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Looking dry and hot for Mother’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More stable air looks to move over the region dropping rain chances to just 20% for Mother’s Day but we will stay hot and humid with highs in the middle 80s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Warm and muggy tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Mother’s day will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies and just a couple stray showers are possible.

An unsettled weather pattern continues next week with slight rain chances each afternoon/evening.

Rain chances go up towards the end of the week as a Gulf Low sends us some additional moisture.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

After a summer-like day with highs in the middle 80s it will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The AC will be working overtime tonight.

Rain chances have gone down to just 20% for Mother’s Day but we will have a fair bit of clouds along with hot and humid conditions with highs in the mid 80s.

Models are even backing off on the rain chances for Monday now down to just 30% with the rain chances increasing for Tuesday up to 40%.

Wednesday could be the driest day this week with rain chances at just 20%.

A Gulf Low will then head our way towards the end of the week ramping up rain chances to 40% for Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will then send a round of scattered showers over the Carolinas on Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Warm and sticky with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 60s.

Mother’s Day: Hot with high in the mid 80s. A stray PM showers and storms is possible. Rain chance is at 20%.

Monday: Times of sun and clouds with a 30% of late day showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and a few storms. Rain chances near 40%. Highs in the lower 80s

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a few PM showers. Highs in the mid 80s

Thursday: Times of afternoon showers and storms. Rain chance about 40%. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: More clouds than sun with a 40% of afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

