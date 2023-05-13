Driver dead after Lexington County car crash, troopers investigating

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) report a man is dead after a collision in Lexington County.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened around 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, about two miles south of Pine Ridge.

A 2007 Nissan sedan was traveling south on Gardner’s Terrace Road when the vehicle traveled left off the road, striking two culverts and overturning said Ridgeway.

Officials say the 60-year-old male driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene. The SCHP says the investigation is ongoing.

