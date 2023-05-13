SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Driver dead after Lexington County car crash, troopers investigating

The collision happened during the early hours of Saturday morning.
One man died after a crash in Lexington County.
One man died after a crash in Lexington County.(WCAX)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) report a man is dead after a collision in Lexington County.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened around 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, about two miles south of Pine Ridge.

A 2007 Nissan sedan was traveling south on Gardner’s Terrace Road when the vehicle traveled left off the road, striking two culverts and overturning said Ridgeway.

Officials say the 60-year-old male driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene. The SCHP says the investigation is ongoing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people hurt in Forest Acres car chase that ended in a crash
19-year-old woman arrested after chase across Richland County
Teal Hope Leviner (Left) and William Lemoin Armstrong II (Right) were arrested after a chase in...
Two arrested after leading deputies on chase in Sumter County
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Collision on Interstate 26 causing delays, drivers advised to use caution.
First Alert Traffic: Lane reopens on I-26 westbound after crash
David Butler (left), Keith Morris (middle), and Brian Butler (right) are all accused of taking...
Breakup gone wrong, three Sumter County men arrested

Latest News

Defense attorney Jim Griffin, left, and Alex Murdaugh look over a document Murdaugh’s double...
Judge denies Murdaugh request for attorney’s fees in murder appeal
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Orangeburg Co.
One person dead after a Richland County Shooting
Deputies: Victim dead after shooting in Richland County
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid for Mother’s Day weekend