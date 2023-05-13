Deputies: Victim dead after shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) are investigating a homicide in Richland County.

A press release from RCSD read the incident happened around 7 p.m., on Friday, May 12, on the 2500 block of Crofton Way.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired and when they arrived at the scene, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to the press release.

Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

RCSD states more information will be released when it becomes available.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or by using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.