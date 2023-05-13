SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies: Victim dead after shooting in Richland County

One person dead after a Richland County Shooting
One person dead after a Richland County Shooting(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) are investigating a homicide in Richland County.

A press release from RCSD read the incident happened around 7 p.m., on Friday, May 12, on the 2500 block of Crofton Way.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired and when they arrived at the scene, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to the press release.

Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

RCSD states more information will be released when it becomes available.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or by using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people hurt in Forest Acres car chase that ended in a crash
19-year-old woman arrested after chase across Richland County
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
David Butler (left), Keith Morris (middle), and Brian Butler (right) are all accused of taking...
Breakup gone wrong, three Sumter County men arrested
Collision on Interstate 26 causing delays, drivers advised to use caution.
First Alert Traffic: Lane reopens on I-26 westbound after crash
Teal Hope Leviner (Left) and William Lemoin Armstrong II (Right) were arrested after a chase in...
Two arrested after leading deputies on chase in Sumter County

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid for Mother’s Day weekend
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Orangeburg Co.
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, left, and Alex Murdaugh look over a document Murdaugh’s double...
Judge denies Murdaugh request for attorney’s fees in murder appeal
Law enforcement torch run for Special Olympics
“Let the Games Begin!” : Special Olympics kick off at Fort Jackson