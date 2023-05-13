SkyView
Deputies searching for car in connection with Calhoun County Filling Station robbery

Deputies want information in connection with a Calhoun County robbery
Deputies want information in connection with a Calhoun County robbery(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information on a car connected to a Camden area Filling Station robbery.

Deputies say around 12:53 a.m. on May 11, the car in question was seen in the Town of Cameron and the people inside the vehicle are believed to be suspects in the break-in of the Cameron Filling Station.

If you have any information about this car or the suspects in the car please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

