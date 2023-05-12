SkyView
Two arrested after leading deputies on chase in Sumter County

William Lemoin Armstrong II (left), Teal Hope Leviner (right) were arrested after a chase in...
William Lemoin Armstrong II (left), Teal Hope Leviner (right) were arrested after a chase in Sumter County.(Sumter Counter Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a duo was arrested after leading Sumter County sheriffs on a chase through the area.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports William Lemoin Armstrong II, 39, and Teal Hope Leviner, 32, were arrested after the driver failed to dim the headlights on the vehicle they were in before oncoming traffic and refused to stop for a Sumter County deputy.

Detectives say in the early morning of Saturday, May 6, a deputy observed a vehicle fail to dim its headlights while passing near Guignard Drive and Miller Road. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop but the suspect ignored the blue lights and siren of the deputy’s vehicle says law enforcement.

The suspect’s vehicle continued west on Broad Street while an officer with the Sumter Police Department deployed Stop Sticks near Broad Street and Mason Road resulting in all four tires of the fleeing vehicle being flattened added authorities.

Detectives said the driver of the suspect’s vehicle continued to drive slowly toward Stamey Livestock Road and came to a stop where both suspects were arrested.

Deputies add Armstrong was arrested for trafficking in Methamphetamine or cocaine base, and failure to stop for a blue light while Leviner was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine base.

Both Armstrong and Leviner were transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and are being held without bond.

