Two arrested after leading deputies on chase in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a duo was arrested after leading Sumter County sheriffs on a chase through the area.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports William Lemoin Armstrong II, 39, and Teal Hope Leviner, 32, were arrested after the driver failed to dim the headlights on the vehicle they were in before oncoming traffic and refused to stop for a Sumter County deputy.

Detectives say in the early morning of Saturday, May 6, a deputy observed a vehicle fail to dim its headlights while passing near Guignard Drive and Miller Road. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop but the suspect ignored the blue lights and siren of the deputy’s vehicle says law enforcement.

The suspect’s vehicle continued west on Broad Street while an officer with the Sumter Police Department deployed Stop Sticks near Broad Street and Mason Road resulting in all four tires of the fleeing vehicle being flattened added authorities.

Detectives said the driver of the suspect’s vehicle continued to drive slowly toward Stamey Livestock Road and came to a stop where both suspects were arrested.

Deputies add Armstrong was arrested for trafficking in Methamphetamine or cocaine base, and failure to stop for a blue light while Leviner was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine base.

Both Armstrong and Leviner were transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and are being held without bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.