Sumter County Infant diagnosed with rare neurological disorder, family spreads awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Joseph and Breanna Marra welcomed their beautiful baby girl Salem into the world six months ago.

On April 26th, the family was hit with the devastating news that changed their lives forever. Baby Salem was diagnosed with a rare and deadly disease called Leigh Syndrome.

The Marra family wants to spread awareness about this rare disease but at the same time could use the community’s help to assist in caring for sweet Salem (Joseph Marra)

According to the Centers for Disease and Control, Leigh Syndrome is a severe neurological disorder that usually becomes apparent in the first year of life. This condition is characterized by progressive loss of mental and movement abilities. There is no cure for the disease.

According to the Marra family, Salem’s “life expectancy is not great, but as parents, we will always remain hopeful,” said her father Joseph.

They want to spread awareness about this rare disease but at the same time could use the community’s help to assist in caring for sweet Salem as her family says they want to “make her happy and comfortable while she’s here.”

The donations the family receives will be used towards any medical care/expenses for Salem.

Her family says, while they “cannot take this from her, but we can do everything in our power to make her life as happy as possible.”

Monetary donations to the Marra family can be made here.

To follow Salem’s journey, the family has created a Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092594673004

