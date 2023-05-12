Soda City Live: Self-care Mother’s Day with El El Glee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - El El Gee is a local company that provides made-to-order skin and hair products with natural ingredients.

The company focuses on skincare, body care, and hair care and can be found at the Black Expo on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Products are 50% off if you use the promo code: Soda City Live

