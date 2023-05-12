Soda City Live: Music artist, Major. to perform at Taste of Black Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy a diverse sampling of food at The Taste of Black Columbia, taking place at the South Carolina State Museum.

Not only is there great food and beverages featured by various minority-owned businesses but there is also great entertainment.

One of the performers for Friday, May 12, is actor, grammy-nominated singer, and songwriter Major.

WIS’ Billie Jean Shaw spoke with him about his hits, his performance, and his new music.

