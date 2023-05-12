Soda City Live: Forest Acres Police Department recruiting for open positions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The sense of community you’ll see in the small City of Forest Acres is admirable.

The relationship between Forest Acres Police Department and the residents in the area is also one to applaud. This is probably one of the reasons council members unanimously voted for pay increases for officers.

The department is currently looking to fill positions for prospects who want to become a part of their family.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.