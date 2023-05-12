Soda City Live: Comedian T.P. Hearn performing live at the Comedy House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legendary Comedian and BET Comic View Comedian T.P. Hearn will be performing in Columbia for one of his stops for his “Laugh Till It Hurts Comedy Tour”.

On Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. T.P. Hearn will be the headlining comedian at the Comedy House along with Comedienne Small Fire.

Click here for more info.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.