SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Comedian T.P. Hearn performing live at the Comedy House

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legendary Comedian and BET Comic View Comedian T.P. Hearn will be performing in Columbia for one of his stops for his “Laugh Till It Hurts Comedy Tour”.

On Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. T.P. Hearn will be the headlining comedian at the Comedy House along with Comedienne Small Fire.

Click here for more info.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people hurt in Forest Acres car chase that ended in a crash
19-year-old woman arrested after chase across Richland County
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said 31-year-old Latoya Rivers walked away from the...
Woman turns herself in after escaping hospital while in Richland County custody
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
New Lake Murray development in Chapin to bring $250 million in economic impact to area
New Lake Murray development in Chapin to bring $250 million in economic impact to area
Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Soda City Live: Singer, Major to perform in Columbia
Soda City Live: Music artist, Major. to perform at Taste of Black Columbia
Soda City Live: Give mom the gift of self-care
Soda City Live: Self-care Mother’s Day with El El Glee
Soda City Live: Forest Acres police recruitment
Soda City Live: Forest Acres Police Department recruiting for open positions
The Marra family wants to spread awareness about this rare disease but at the same time could...
Sumter County Infant diagnosed with rare neurological disorder, family spreads awareness