S.C. Department of Corrections inmates records show 27 reduced sentences

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) records show the department is aware of 27 inmates who have had their sentences reduced since January 2022.

Director Bryan P. Stirling provided the data in a response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s request for a report on reduced sentences for inmates.

McMaster’s letter to Stirling came in response to the case of convicted killer Jeriod Price.

Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing college football player Carl Smalls, Jr.

He released from prison in March by former Richland County Judge Casey Manning — 16 years early.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ordered Price to return behind bars last month, but Price is still on the loose.

Stirling’s response said the report covers January 2022 to April 24, 2023 and only includes information known to the department. In his letter to McMaster, Stirling wrote in part:

“..Some orders are included out of an abundance of caution because SCDC does not have all relevant information...”

The report reveals 27 people had sentences reduced with seven being released immediately.

Manning ordered early releases in eight cases.

Three of the 27 cases were for murder, which includes Price.

Stirling recommended the state adopt a uniform Amended Sentence Sheet which would incorporate compliance with the state’s Victims Bill of Rights.

The lack of notification to the Smalls family of Price’s reduced sentence was a theme throughout the Supreme Court proceeding.

McMaster’s spokesperson Brandon Charochak sent a statement reading;

“This report highlights the need for tougher criminal penalties and confirms the General Assembly needs to act today to close the revolving door on violent offenders and crack down on career criminals and illegal guns.”

You can read Stirling’s response and full report here:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.