Richland County School District Two student named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Spring Valley High School senior has been named one of 161 students as a 2023 United States Presidential Scholar.

Cathy Tang is one of two students in South Carolina to receive the honor, and Tang is the only student in the Midlands to receive the honor read a press release.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced Tang along with other honorees; the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects 161 scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to elevated ideals.

As a Presidential Scholar, Tang named her most influential teacher and chose Stephanie Thomas of Spring Valley High School.

The Secretary of Education will honor Thomas as a distinguished teacher with a personal letter the press release also read.

Initially, Tang was one of seven candidates in Richland Two in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The other candidates were Nathaniel C. Cason, Richland Northeast High School; Ivy F. Boyd, Ridge View High School; Carson A. Aycock, Madison K. Han, Jacob A. Stoll and Sai Siddharth C. Thumsi of Spring Valley High School.

