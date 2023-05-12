Report: Richland County deputies chased stolen car through Forest Acres intersection at 90 mph before crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department made public on Friday shows how fast deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle through the city of Forest Acres.

According to the report, the chase reached 130 miles per hour in Richland County before ending at the intersection of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard.

The chase began when a deputy saw a stolen vehicle parked at a Speedway gas station on Broad River Road. The deputy began following the vehicle and confirmed it was stolen after running the license plate number, the report said.

Deputies tried stopping the driver at the gas station, but once the driver saw the blue lights, they took off on Broad River Road, the incident report said.

The report said deputies chased the driver onto Interstate 20 East, where speeds reached 130 miles per hour in light and medium traffic.

The driver lost control of her vehicle at the exit to Fairfield Road and the driver hit a traffic sign, according to the report.

Deputies chased the driver on Percival Road, where she drove onto the left shoulder in a grassy area off the exit ramp and turned right going toward Decker Boulevard. At this point, the report said deputies and the driver were speeding at 110 miles per hour.

“We continued down Percival, through Decker Boulevard and towards Forest Drive with medium traffic and speeds around 80 miles per hour,” said Master Deputy Shannon Tolman in the incident report.

When deputies reached the intersection of North Beltline Boulevard and Forest Drive, there was medium traffic and the deputy was driving around 90 miles per hour, according to the incident report. The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into the back of a white work truck and then crashed into an SUV.

The driver of the vehicle was detained shortly after the crash, according to the incident report, and placed in the back of Tolman’s patrol vehicle.

Officials said Kimora Hartfield, 19, was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving without a license and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Hartfield was injured in the crash and transported to Prisma Hospital in Richland County. The driver of the SUV was also transported to a local hospital for their injuries, the report said.

A spokesperson with the city of Forest Acres told WIS-TV a third person was injured in the SUV but that information was not in the incident report.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.