Police asking for public’s help finding missing Irmo woman

Opal Varney, 87, of Irmo has been reported missing and the Irmo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating her.
Opal Varney, 87, of Irmo has been reported missing and the Irmo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating her.(Irmo Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 87-year-old Opal Varney.

Family members say they last spoke to Varney on Friday morning.

When she did not show up for a scheduled appointment, she was reported to the Irmo police as missing.

Law enforcement says Varney is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has grey hair.

She drives a dark grey 2013 Chrysler 300 with South Carolina tags and has medical conditions.

Investigators also say she is required to take medication and it is not with her.

Anyone to see Opal Varney or her vehicle is asked to call the Irmo Police Department at 803-785-2521.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

