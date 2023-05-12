SkyView
Parents of child found alone in Orangeburg County not facing charges as of now, deputies say

The parents of a child that was found alone in Orangeburg County will not face charges as of now.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office described the child to be approximately three years old...
(The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The parents of a child that was found alone in Orangeburg County are not facing charges as of now, deputies say.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced Sunday a child was found alone in Roosevelt Gardens in the morning.

A few hours later, deputies said they located the child’s parents and added an investigation into how the child came to be located with no caregiver was ongoing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

