Parents of child found alone in Orangeburg County not facing charges as of now, deputies say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The parents of a child that was found alone in Orangeburg County are not facing charges as of now, deputies say.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced Sunday a child was found alone in Roosevelt Gardens in the morning.

A few hours later, deputies said they located the child’s parents and added an investigation into how the child came to be located with no caregiver was ongoing.

