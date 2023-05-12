SkyView
The Palmetto Opera presents a concert of Great Voices: From Broadway to Opera

Great Voices: from Broadway to Opera is coming to the Koger Center for the Arts
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Palmetto Opera presents its new full-scale concert with vocal soloists and orchestra.

Great Voices: from Broadway to Opera is coming to the Koger Center for the Arts, On Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Artistic Director, Dr. Peter Barton stopped by Midday to tell viewers about this spectacular show!

Tickets are available at the Koger Center Box Office by calling 803-251-2222 or visiting their website www.kogercenterforthearts.com.

