Murder suspect worked for half a dozen Upstate law enforcement agencies

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former law enforcement officer who worked for multiple agencies in the Upstate is in custody after a man was found shot to death in Ware Shoals Thursday night.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Green Acres Drive Ext. around 8 p.m. after a woman found her boyfriend unresponsive. Upon arrival, deputies confirmed the victim had been shot multiple times and was dead.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Oscar Rubio.

Deputies said they were able to identify a suspect and obtain a search warrant for a nearby home. Upon execution of the search warrant, investigators recovered property belonging to the victim as well as other items linking the resident, Justin Rawlins Moody, back to the crime scene.

Moody was taken into custody by investigators who are currently seeking warrants for murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy show Moody worked in law enforcement from 2005 to 2018. Agencies he worked for include:

Greenwood County Detention Center

Clinton Police Department

Greenwood Police Department

Ninety-Six Police Department

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

Richland County Sheriff’s Office

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

A motive for the homicide has not yet been released. Stay tuned for more details.

