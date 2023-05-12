Legal experts break down charges for juveniles charged in mass shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been two weeks since a mass shooting at Meadowlake Park in Richland County sent 11 people to the hospital, traumatizing hundreds of teenagers in the process.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) has since arrested two 16-year-old brothers in connection to the shooting.

When Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrests on May 3, he called on the Richland County Solicitor’s Office to try the juveniles as adults.

This week, the suspects turned 17-years-old and were charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a handgun under 18, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number.

“There are cases where juveniles are charged with serious offenses, and they remain in family court. And certainly, there are others that are sent to general sessions. So it’s not unusual, but it could go either way. It’s a matter of discretion,” said Scott J. Hayes, a criminal defense attorney in Columbia.

Hayes told WIS that if the juveniles are convicted in family court, they’d be sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) for an indeterminate amount of time, not to exceed their 22nd birthday.

WIS reached out to Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron E. Gipson for a better understanding of the legal timeline moving forward:

“It’s a complicated decision. We will thoroughly review the investigation that has been conducted by the sheriff’s department. After we complete the review, I’ll make the determination as to whether or not these two should be tried as adults. My office would have to petition the family court to have these defendants waived up… There is a hearing involved wherein the family court judge has to consider eight factors, then determine whether or not to proceed with sending the case to general sessions for them to be tried as adults. Those hearings are private because the defendants are juveniles. The entire process could take a couple of months.”

Hayes said he expects the solicitor’s office to eventually file for a waiver hearing, to transfer the juvenile’s case from Family Court to adult criminal court.

In the state of South Carolina, attempted murder carries a maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars.

Per Hayes, if the juveniles are tried as adults and charged the maximum for each count of attempted murder, they could face a sentence exceeding 330 years.

“I would be shocked… I don’t see a judge running 11 attempted murder [charges] in a circumstance like this, to impose such a sentence,” concluded Hayes.

