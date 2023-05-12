SkyView
Governor McMaster sends letter to SLED, comments on border crisis

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) asking the agency to have all law enforcement officials at commercial airports in the state.

The request, according to the letter, is to report any attempt to deplane or transport individuals entering the country illegally at their facilities.

In the letter, McMaster also asked for them to report the names and vehicle information of those in charge of the transport.

The letter can be read below.

