Gov. Henry McMaster expected to call General Assembly back for special session over abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to call the General Assembly back for a special session to take up the Senate’s six-week abortion bill.

McMaster will hold a news conference at the State House to announce his plans at 10:00 a.m. Friday.

A swearing-in ceremony for the new comptroller will also be held during the news conference.

