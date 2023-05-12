Furry Friend Friday - Patches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Patches is a 14-year-old Lhasa Apso mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Patches’ mommy passed away. Her husband surrendered Patches only a few days after her death because he did not want to deal with having a dog anymore.

Patches is a joyful boy with the best personality! The best thing about him is that he will make you smile and laugh every single day! He cannot hear or see well, but he has no problem getting around. The beauty about animals is that they have no idea when they have a disability and still enjoy life to the fullest, and that is certainly the case for Patches! He is always happy and has a pep in his step! It is so funny to watch his quirky, mischievous behavior. When he gets the zoomies, he sometimes runs into things but just shakes his head and keeps going! Patches loves to hang out with his humans outside or cuddle on the couch.

Patches would love a forever family that is home often to give him the companionship he desires in his golden years. A single-story home would be ideal due to his limited vision. He gets along with other dogs and would love to meet your pup if you have one. Patches enjoys chasing the cats in his foster home but doesn’t get very far with it since he can’t see. He is potty trained but doesn’t mind wearing a diaper when his foster mom works long hours.

Even with his age, Patches has no significant medical concerns, just normal old man things. He gets regular eyedrops to help with dryness and has been getting a medicated bath a couple times a week to help clear up his yeasty skin. Patches’ adoption will come with our Senior Pet Package! He will get a free annual wellness exam and free annual vaccines at Pawmetto Lifeline! Plus, his adopter will get Patches’ medications at cost +10% for life!

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures that we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

