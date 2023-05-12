FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid for Mother’s Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A more typical summer pattern is building over the region this weekend with hot and humid conditions which could spark off just a couple late day showers Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Partly cloudy and hot today with highs in the mid 80s with just a 20% chance of a stray PM shower.

Mother’s day will also be quite hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s along with a 30% of a few PM showers.

A low pressure system moves in the region Monday increasing our rain chances up to 60%.

Slightly drier air will move in behind this system giving us a couple dry days Tuesday and Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Today will be one or two degrees warmer with the southern flow taking hold as highs will top out in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies. Most of us should stay dry today, which is good news for the South Carolina Poultry Festival and Wings and Wheels Air Festival, as I have dropped rain chances down to just 20% for a couple stray showers this evening.

For Mother’s Day a weak low pressure system tries to dive over the region during the afternoon producing a 30% chance of a few scattered showers otherwise it will be another hot day with highs in the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

A low pressure and frontal system will slide down over the region on Monday producing a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 70s.

Behind this front drier air will work over the Carolinas dropping our humidity levels leading to some nice May weather with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The humidity begins to creep back up towards the end of the work week increasing our rain chances back to 30-40% for Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Another cold front will then move into the Carolinas next Saturday giving us a 60% of showers and a few thunderstorms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: A touch warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. A few stray PM showers are possible (20% chance). Highs nearing the mid to upper 80s.

Mother’s Day: Hotter with high temps in the upper 80s. A few PM showers and storms are possible. Rain chance is at 30%.

Monday: More clouds with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with lower humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few late day showers and storms. Rain chance about 30%. Highs in the middle 80s.

Friday: More clouds than sun with a 40% of afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

