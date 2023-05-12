SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Lane closed on I-26 westbound after crash

Collision on Interstate 26 causing delays, drivers advised to use caution.
Collision on Interstate 26 causing delays, drivers advised to use caution.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a collision has closed a lane on the westbound route of Interstate 26.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell says the collision happened near the 93-mile marker and the #1 lane is blocked. Tidwell adds that drivers should use caution while driving in the area.

WIS will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

