Crash closes lanes on I-26 eastbound in Lexington County

A crash is causing lane closures on Interstate 26 eastbound.
A crash is causing lane closures on Interstate 26 eastbound.(SCDOT)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A crash is causing lane closures on Interstate 26 eastbound.

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported the crash 3 miles west of Exit 97-US 176 and the left lane is closed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

