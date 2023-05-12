Breakup gone wrong, three Sumter County men arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three Sumter County men were arrested after a breakup gone wrong.

According to law enforcement, three men took part in a retribution incident on a woman and her friend.

Investigators say on April 15, 2023, someone reported to Sumter County deputies there had been an assault and battery and the pointing and presenting of a firearm in the vicinity of Bethel Church Road and Nettles Road.

The victims stated that their vehicle was rammed from behind by a truck driven by David Butler as they drove along the road with two children.

Then three men proceeded to exit the vehicle and attempted to assault the male victim.

David Butler is also accused of pointing a shotgun at the victim’s vehicle.

Upon returning home, one of the victims learned that someone had fired a shotgun into their home.

David Allen Butler was arrested on April 18, 2023, Brian Butler was arrested on May 3, 2023, and Keith Morris was arrested on May 5, 2023.

All three men were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Brian Michael Butler and Keith Edward Morris were both denied bond and will remain in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

David Allen Butler was granted two surety bonds totaling $45,000 and was put on house arrest.

