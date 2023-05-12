SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Authorities capture 1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Philadelphia prison

US Marshals arrested Nasir Grant, one of two inmates who escaped a Philadelphia prison on Sunday.
US Marshals arrested Nasir Grant, one of two inmates who escaped a Philadelphia prison on Sunday.(Source: US Marshals/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison was captured Thursday night while dressed as a woman, federal authorities said.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force were conducting surveillance in an area of North Philadelphia where they believed 24-year-old Nasir Grant was staying, said Robert Clark, a supervisory deputy with the Marshals Service Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a man resembling Grant “came out of a residence wearing full female Muslim garb and a head covering,” Clark told journalists.

Grant got into a car and authorities followed it and stopped him nearby.

Ameen Hurst, who escaped from a Philadelphia prison on Sunday, is still at large. He was...
Ameen Hurst, who escaped from a Philadelphia prison on Sunday, is still at large. He was charged with four counts of murder.(Source: PHILADELPHIA INDUSTRIAL CORRECTIONAL CENTER/KYW/CNN)

“I believe he was thoroughly surprised,” Clark said, adding that Grant was taken into custody without any problem.

“He submitted to our commands, and it was pretty much an uneventful arrest, which is the way we like it,” Clark said.

The search continued for Ameen Hurst, 18, who escaped with Grant from the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center on Sunday night by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons has said.

Clark described the search for the two men as “exhausting,” with all task force members working 16- to 18-hour days. The arrest of Grant will allow the task force to focus on the hunt for Hurst, he said.

The search is on in Philadelphia for two missing inmates who escaped on Sunday night. (KYW, PHILADELPHIA INDUSTRIAL CORRECTIONAL CENTER (PICC), CNN)

The men were aided by a woman in the city, who authorities said Thursday had been charged with escape and conspiracy.

A judge set bail at $500,000 for Xianni Stalling, though that ruling was being appealed by prosecutors who had sought $2 million bail. She was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday by U.S. Marshals. She was being represented by the public defender’s office, which declined to comment.

Hurst and Grant were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing.

Hurst had been charged with four counts of murder, while Grant was being held on conspiracy drug charges and conspiracy weapons charges. Officials have said the inmates were housed in the same unit, but different cells.

Authorities said Thursday that there is evidence that Stalling was communicating with one of the escaped inmates, but declined further comment. She was also charged with hindering apprehension and use of a communication facility.

___

This story has been updated to correct that the woman’s last name is Stalling, not Stallings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people hurt in Forest Acres car chase that ended in a crash
19-year-old woman arrested after chase across Richland County
Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
New Lake Murray development in Chapin to bring $250 million in economic impact to area
New Lake Murray development in Chapin to bring $250 million in economic impact to area
Deputies respond to a report of a fight at A.C. Flora High School.
Five students charged at A.C. Flora High School after fights
Columbia Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars.
One woman dead, Two children in critical condition after crash at Columbia intersection

Latest News

The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis
FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
US, Spain collaboration on migration looms large as Biden, Sánchez hold talks at White House
People protesting the chokehold death of Jordan Neely disrupted subway service.
Man who fatally choked NYC subway rider to surrender on manslaughter charge
Carol Jarrett, of Salem, raises her fist during a rally calling for an end to the Senate...
GOP boycott in Oregon threatens abortion, transgender bills and protesters’ own political careers
Furry Friend Friday - Patches