$28.7 million investment to create 15 new jobs over next five years in Lee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Coca-Cola production cooperative, that includes several Coca-Cola distributors has announced plans to expand its Lee County operations.

a press release read South Atlantic Canners, Inc. will invest $28.7 million, creating 15 new jobs over the next five years. South Atlantic Canners, Inc. is the largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States.

The press release also read the company distributes and produces more than 300 brands and flavors of beverages across 14 states and Washington, D.C., to more than 60 million people.

The investment will renovate its existing Bishopville facility at 601 Cousar Street and add new, state-of-the-art equipment.

Senior Plant Director Troy Santoscoy of South Atlantic Canners, Inc. said “This investment reinforces the commitment of Coca-Cola distributors to manufacture our products in Lee County and South Carolina. This investment will positively impact our ability to serve our team, customers and communities, and hopefully encourages future economic development in the region.”

“South Atlantic Canners’ expansion is yet another indication that companies are not only finding success in South Carolina but also recognize it as a place where they can continue to thrive for years to come. This expansion is a clear indication of their confidence in our state, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come.” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

The expansion is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2027. Initial hiring for new positions is underway; interested applicants should visit here for more information.

