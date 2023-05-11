Woman turns herself in after escaping hospital while in Richland County custody

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman serving a sentence at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center turned herself in after escaping custody while at a hospital.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said 31-year-old Latoya Rivers walked away from the hospital on Monday while the corrections officer who escorted her was using the restroom.

Deputies said Rivers was serving a sentence for assault and battery in the first degree.

RCSD then labeled Rivers as an escapee/wanted person.

Deputies said they attempted to find Rivers and went to a home on Merc Court. K9s were also sent to the hospital but RCSD said the dogs were unable to establish a track.

Rivers turned herself in on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from Richland County.

The County also confirmed the detention officer is on unpaid administrative.

