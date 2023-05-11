SkyView
Two Sumter women arrested after animal cruelty investigation

Janet Barrineau Derrick (left) Diane Stevens Bochette (right) was arrested after an animal...
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers are reporting two women turned themselves in after an investigation of animal cruelty at a Sumter animal rescue.

The Sumter Police Department reports Janet Barrineau Derrick, 72, and Diane Stevens Bochette, 66, turned themselves in after an October 2022 investigation when Animal Control officers with the department found a dog wandering the Sam Smith Street area.

Derrick operates the non-profit Carolina Helping Paws Rescue said officers.

Investigators said when officers tried to find the dog’s owner, they went to the door of a nearby house, nobody responded when officers knocked but multiple dogs were heard and a foul smell was coming from inside the house.

Derrick and Bochette later gave officers access to the home, which was covered with feces and urine according to investigators.

Officers determined 27 dogs were kept inside a vacant house owned by Derrick, the dogs had no food, or water, and did not receive care.

Bochette was enlisted to care for the animals while Derrick recovered from a medical condition. Officers said four dogs were later euthanized and all of the remaining dogs have since been adopted.

Derrick is charged with four counts of abandonment of animals while Bochette is charged with four counts of ill-treatment of animals.

Detectives said Derrick and Bochette have been booked at the local detention center.

